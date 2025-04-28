Assam prodigy Sprihaa Kashyap bags double gold at Asian Yogasana Championship

Guwahati: Sprihaa Hrishi Kashyap, a 12-year-old prodigy from Morigaon, Assam, has brought immense pride to India by winning two gold medals at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, from April 25, 2025.

The international event organized by Yogasana Bharat saw participation from over 170 athletes representing 21 Asian countries.

Notably, the Indian government has launched the championship as a key initiative to promote Yogasana as a competitive sport on the global stage.

According to the reports, Sprihaa, a student of Class 8 at DPS Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam clinched gold in the Backbending Event, showcasing exceptional flexibility and flawless execution.

She also contributed to India’s success in the Traditional Group Event, helping her team secure another gold medal.

Her extraordinary performance stood out among a highly competitive field, making her a rising star in the world of Yogasana.

The reports added that Sprihaa first gained national recognition on the popular reality TV show Super Dancer 2, where her remarkable flexibility and discipline captivated audiences across the country.