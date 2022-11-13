DIBRUGARH: Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, a premier Yoga Institution in NE India is going to observe the 16″ Assam Yoga Mahotsav, 2022 from December 12, 2022 to January 10, 2023.

The Inaugural Ceremony of the Celebration will be held at District Library, Guwahati from 11 am.

The Yoga Mahotsav will include Mass Yoga & Meditation Practice, Yoga Rally, three Days Naturopathy Workshop in association with Mahapurash R Srimanta Sankardev Viswabidyalaya, Yoga prerana sibir in association with IGP prison)in the seven District of Assam, Blood Donation camp in association with Blood Bank, GMCH, Yoga Street Drama, Three Days Workshop Yoga Therapy and Massage Therapy at Yoga Tirtha Maligion, State level Seminar cum Workshop on Yoga at KKHSOU auditorium Khanapara.

Presentation of the prestigious Swami Shivananda Saraswati Yoga Prerana Award 2022, Yoga Quiz, Extempore Speech on Yoga, Yoga Conclave, Inter Yoga Mahavidyalaya Group Yogasana Competition and other competitions, besides a cultural evening ‘Yoga Sandhya’.

The closing ceremony of this Assam Yoga Mahotsav, 2022 will be held on January 10, 2023 at Shivananda Yogasharm in Kolkata.

“In the programme, we are going to felicitate 16 numbers of awards to 16 awardees. This year prestigious Swami Shivananda Saraswati Yoga Prerana Award was given to respected Prof. Ramchandra G. Bhatta, Ex. Vice Chancellor, S-VYASA University, Bengaluru, Chairman, Veda Bigyan Shudha Sangsthan Institute, Bengaluru, All India Gurukula Yojana Pramukh, Bharatiya Shikshana Mandalam, Karnataka, etc,” said Yogacharya Subhasish,