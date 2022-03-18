Guwahati: A video of a pregnant woman along with her mother and sister allegedly being assaulted by a Village Defence Party (VDP) personnel in Moran went viral on Friday.

The viral video which is said to have taken place on Thursday occurred at the Khumtai area in Moran.

The video has triggered massive public outrage.

The woman following the assault has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident allegedly took place after the woman along with her other sister and mother tried to protect her father from being assaulted by the VDP personnel. The accused person has been identified as Moinul Ali.

The clash was a result related to some construction issues.

The same personnel had allegedly assaulted three others related to the same issue.

However, the fight was cooled off by the intervention of other locals in the area and an FIR has been registered with the Moran Police.