Guwahati: Two youth died after drowning in the Puthimari river in Kamrup’s Kamalpur.

The two deceased were identified as Pratim Sarma and Kaushik Sarma.

The along with two other friends, namely Biswajit das and Hrishikesh Sarma went to the river to take a bath after playing with Holi colours.

However, after they went to the river, they were suspected to have been pulled into the water by an underwater current.

Locals noticed that they had not come back to the surface and fearing that something may have gone wrong, they initiated a rescue operation.

The locals found Hrishikesh and Biswajit alive but in serious conditions while the other two were recovered dead.

Immediately, they were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Locals said that there were no chances of any foul-play during the incident and the entire matter was an accident.

However, an investigation will be undertaken by the police.