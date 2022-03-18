Guwahati: After several discussions regarding the Rajya Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday has announced that Pabitra Margherita will be the Rajya Sabha candidate in Assam.

Along with Assam, the BJP announced three other names for the Rajya Sabha elections as well.

The BJP named Sikandra Singh for Himachal Pradesh, S Phangnon Konyak for Nagaland and Manik Saha for the seat in Tripura.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 31 and a debate on the candidates have been going on for the past few days.

The decision on who might the candidate for the Congress and its allies are yet to be announced but there are reports that current Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora might be the one.

There have been several meetings between Congress and AIUDF regarding the seat. The AIUDF had demanded the Congress to support a Candidate from their side but the discussions seem to be going nowhere.