Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of Friday visited the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park at Gorakhpur on Friday to welcome two rhino calves from Assam.

Named Har and Gauri, the two rhino calves were transferred to the zoo at Gorakhpur from the Assam State Zoo.

Yogi Adityanath spent almost half-an-hour in front of the new enclosure of the two rhinos, and fed them with a bunch of bananas.

The two rhino calves from Assam reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday afternoon, the zoo authorities informed.

The Uttar Pradesh CM described the transfer of two rhino calves from Assam as a ‘big Holi gift’ to the people of Purvanchal.

He said, the two rhino calves are going to be a major attraction of the zoo.

The Gorakhpur Zoo is named after the great freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan, and is the third in the state after Kanpur and Lucknow.

The zoo is located on the Gorakhpur-Deoria bypass, near the picturesque Ramgarh Tal and about 8 km away from Gorakhpur Railway Station.

The zoo was established in a total area of 121.342 acres, and about 34 acres is wetland and 30acres is under forest cover.

Also read : Assam: Orang National Park to remain shut on March 20 & 21 for rhino census