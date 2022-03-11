Mangaldai: All tourist activities in the Orang National Park will remain shut from March 20 and March 21 as the Assam forest department will hold a census of one-horned rhinos during this period.

Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division on Thursday said that the rhino census will be done in the National Park as per the direction of the Principal Chief Conservator (WL) of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam issued on March 8 last.

A total of 101 one-horned rhinos were recorded in the last census conducted in 2018.

The park will reopen for tourists on March 22.

Located 140 km from Guwahati, the park is known for the one-horned rhino, tigers, elephants, wild boars, pygmy hogs, and a variety of fish, among a host of other flora and fauna species.

It is often called ‘Mini Kaziranga’ owing to the similarities in topography, and a rich population of the one-horned rhino.