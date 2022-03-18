Dhubri: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans are feared to have died as the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident and fell into a canal in Mankachar near the Indo-Bangla border on Friday.

Three others sustained serious injuries in the accident while two of them are yet to be found.

As per reports, the vehicle of a BSF patrolling team was on its routine when the driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle bearing registration AS-01-W-1708 fell into the canal near Jhaodanga BSF camp.

Three of them managed to save themselves on time but two went missing in the canal.

As per the reports, the locals along with the SDRF and BSF recovered on jawan dead from the canal later in the afternoon but another one is still missing and efforts to recover him is still on.

It is not confirmed if he survived or not.