Udalguri: A person suspected to be involved in an interstate ganja smuggling racket was arrested in Udalguri’s Paharpur on Friday.

A police source said that acting on a tip-off, the Mazbat Police apprehended one person suspected to be a “drug peddler” and seized a huge consignment of ganja weighing 630 kilograms.

The suspected ganja was being carried in four vehicles near Paharpur village under Lalpool Outpost along the Assam-Arunachal border on Friday morning.

On intercepting the vehicles, based on certain inputs, few managed to escape leaving the vehicles behind but one person was apprehended by the police.

He was identified as Ansai Daimari, a resident of Adarsha Bahadur village of Mazbat in Udalguri district.

A case was registered following his apprehension and four vehicles were seized on the spot.

The impounded vehicles, Hyundai I20(AS12V0868) , Hyundai I20(AS06Q0877), Tata Indigo(AS01AF8841) and Maruti Swift Dzire(AR01J2843) are being investigated as well.

The seized material has been suspected to have been in the dense forest areas along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Mazbat on the other hand is used as the transit route for the ganja or cannabis.