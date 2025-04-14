Assam police rescue missing two minor girls from Guwahati Hotel

Guwahati: Assam Police on Monday rescued missing two minor girls from a hotel near the Bora Service area in Guwahati, an official stated.

Following the missing complaints lodged by the families at Paltan Bazar police station, police launched a search operation and traced the location of the missing girls, the official asserted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official further stated that during the operation, the team found the girls in a room at a local restaurant-cum-guesthouse near the Bora Service area.

According to the police report, initial investigations suggest that two unidentified men had allegedly lured and forcibly taken the girls to the hotel.

The suspects, along with the hotel manager, reportedly fled just before the police arrived, the police said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities have launched a formal investigation to apprehend the fleeing suspects and determine the extent of the hotel staff’s involvement, the police added.