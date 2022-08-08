Guwahati: A 50-year-old police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at Tinsukia Sadar police station in Eastern Assam on Monday, officials said.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Dinakanta Sonowal shot himself in the head on Monday, they said.

The police officer was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He was given CPR and also put on a ventilator but he could not survive. Brain matter was oozing due to the bullet wound,” a doctor said.

He shot himself from point-blank range, according to the doctors. The body was sent for post-mortem.

An investigation was started to ascertain the cause of the suicide, police said.

Sonowal was posted in the Traffic branch of the Tinsukia police. A senior police officer said that the exact reason behind his act is yet to be known.

He is survived by his wife and two children.