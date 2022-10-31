Guwahati: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Assam Police on Sunday organised a ‘Passport Mela’ at Silchar in Cachar district to clear off the pending applications for passports.

Around 1,700 applicants had been given appointments and were asked to remain present along with all the documents required for police verification for getting a passport.

“Chief Minister has instructed the police department to be people-centric and expedite all the works related to service to the people. In line with his call, we have organised this passport Mela to dispose of the pending passport verification,” Cachar district SP Numal Mahato said.

He said such initiatives will strengthen the police-public relation.

The local authorities of the district court were also requested to be present there, so that people who need an affidavit could easily avail it.

“We have urged the people with genuine documents whose police verification was pending to come here and the one-day benefit,” Mahato added.

The drive continued for the whole day and the police officials set up eight tables to increase the efficacy of the one-day service.

The passport Mela was organiszed at Cachar SP office premises, which was inaugurated by Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy.