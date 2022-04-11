The police in Kokrajhar district of Assam have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area.

The arms and ammunition were recovered during an operation from Ultapani forest area in Kokrajhar district of Assam, police informed.

The recovered items include: one M16 rifle, one sniper rifle, one Shirley rifle, one AK-47 rifle, three AK-56 rifles.

Moreover, 130 rounds of ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the Kokrajhar police for this huge recovery of arms and ammunition.

