The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has advised the state governments of Meghalaya and Assam to start the second phase of border discussions after resolving issues in the phase 1 agreement.

Several organisations in Meghalaya have raised objections to the provisions of the border agreement that was signed with Assam on March 29 to resolve inter-state border disputes in six out of 12 areas of differences.

President of KSU – Lambokstarwell Marngar said that moving to the second phase of border discussions between Meghalaya and Assam, without resolving the pending issues that emerged after the signing of the first phase agreement, would create further confusions.

KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said: “Moving ahead to the second phase of border discussions, without resolving the issues that emerged after the signing of the first phase agreement would create more confusions.”

“The government must listen to the concerns raised by all. They should not bulldoze its way in its bid to resolve the border disputes,” he added.

Also read: ‘Stop harassing youths, or consequences will be dire’: ULFA-I ‘warns’ Assam police

The KSU president also clarified that the Khasi students’ body does not wish to come in the way of the Meghalaya government’s effort to resolve the vexed border issue with neighbouring Assam.

He, however, said that all stakeholders and people must be taken into confidence by the government before arriving at a final decision.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently informed that the second phase of border discussions with Meghalaya are likely to begin in June-July.