DIBRUGARH: The insurgency-infested Tirap, Changlang and Longding(TCL) Districts of Arunachal Pradesh are grappling with the drug menace for the last few years.

There is a growing concern among the locals of this region to get rid of this menace from their society.

Living up to its sobriquet, “Friends of the Hill People”, the Assam Rifles Battalions deployed in the TCL region have collectively embarked upon a noble mission to create awareness among the local population and youth against drug abuse.

Also Read: Assam: Woman commits suicide in Dhubri, family suspects murder

The Assam Rifles in conjunction with two Motorcycle Clubs of Wancho tribe; namely, ‘Roaring Rangers’ and ‘Head Hunters’ is organising a three-day Motorcycle Rally starting from Kanubari to Pongsau Pass.

The motorcyclists, accompanied by Assam Rifle bike riders will be travelling through Longding, Khonsa, Changlang and Jairampur from 30 July to 01 Aug 2022.

The event was flagged off by Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu on 30 July in the presence of officials of civil adm, police and Heads of Civil Society Organisations.

During their journey, the riders will promote Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav among the residents of the TCL region.

Also Read: Assam: Couple arrested for torturing minor domestic help in Golaghat

Various activities such as informative lectures, signature campaigns, public pledges and distribution of pamphlets to the youth are planned during the rally.

The event witnessed fervent participation from the local youth and CSOs who welcomed the motorcycle riders with fanfare in Longding and Khonsa on 30 July.

The locals expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for taking such a noble initiative.