Assam: Amid Road Safety month, overloaded tractors carrying bricks without any registration plate become a risk to the citizens. It seems that the transport department is not acting tough against these vehicles at Pathsala town in lower Assam’s Bajali district.

The authorities concerned have failed to check the violations in this regard, putting the lives of commuters at risk.

There are many schools and colleges in Pathsala town. These vehicles become a threat to the students also. The illegal plying of such vehicles goes unchecked right under the nose of the transport department who always turn a blind eye towards the problem.

A student said, “Transport department organizing street plays to raise awareness and encourage adherence to traffic rules for the safety of individuals on the roads. But they failed to control violations except bikes,” he added.

