Assam: Outrage erupts in Silchar amid Waqf Act controversy

Guwahati: Amid the public unrest over the recently enacted Waqf(Amendment) Act 2025, tensions escalated in Silchar on Sunday, as a large group of demonstrators, primarily from the Muslim community, staged a protest demanding the repeal of the Act.

The protestors initially commenced the rally peacefully from Berenga area. Later, the rally changed its face when the protestors reached the Kalibari point.

As the protestors converged the point, law enforcement authorities attempted to halt the march with barricades leading to the escalation of violent confrontation between protesters and law enforcement authorities.

The massive confrontation between the protestor and the police resulted in multiple injuries and prompted a swift imposition of heightened security measures across the town.

The unrest deepened further in Silchar’s Chamragudam area as police resorted to lathi charge to control the surging crowd.

During the confrontation, enraged protesters retaliated with stone pelting, triggering a fresh wave of violence.

As the situation worsened, a large contingent of CRPF and police personnel rushed in to prevent further escalation.

In the aftermath of the public outrage, the authority urged the public to remain calm and extend cooperation to the law-enforcing agencies. Further, the authority reassured the public that the agency is closely monitoring the law and order in the area.