GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet, on Wednesday, decided to do away with the optional papers, that candidates appear for during the ACS/APS recruitment exams conducted by the APSC.

There will be no more optional papers in the combined competitive exam (CCE) for recruitment of Assam civil service (ACS), Assam police service (APS) and other allied service officers in the state.

The CCE for recruitment of ACS, APS and other allied service officers are conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

This big decision was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a meeting of the Assam cabinet in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Also read: Assam CM urges officials to work for building better perception about bank

“The cabinet has decided to do away with the optional papers from the APSC exams for ACS/APS recruitment,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said: “From this day forward, there will be no subject based optional papers in the APSC exams.”

All the subjects will be included in the general studies papers, the Assam chief minister said.

“For someone to become an ACS officer, he/she needs to have basic knowledge of every subject,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “Someone opting for subjects like mathematics or science has a good chance of scoring hundred percentage marks in the two optional papers. Whereas someone, who opts for literature subjects such as Assamese or English do not have that luxury.”

The Assam chief minister further informed that the advertisement of CCE for recruitment of around 700 ACS/APS/allied service officers will be published by the APSC in the next couple of days.

(This is a breaking story)