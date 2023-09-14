GUWAHATI: MLAs of the opposition party in Assam staged a walkout from the assembly after the Speaker denied a discussion on allegations of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife’s company ‘receiving’ central subsidy.

The opposition MLAs walked out of the assembly as Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the House for 15 minutes after a heated start to the fourth day of the Assam assembly session.

Chaos reigned supreme at the Assam assembly as opposition MLAs demonstrated, demanding a discussion over the allegation that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife’s company got Rs 10 crore as subsidy under a central scheme.

The Assam Congress had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter.

Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice stating that it was “not in order” and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion.

Also read: Gaurav Gogoi shares document that shows union ministry ‘granted Rs 10 crore to Assam CM’s wife’

Refusing to accept the ruling, Congress and CPI-M MLAs along with Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi stormed into the Well with placards, raising slogans.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition parties, especially the Congress, have been up in arms against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP over the issue.

On Wednesday (September 13), Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi shared a document on social media that enlists Assam CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s Pride East Entertainment Private Limited as one of the agro-processing cluster projects under APC Scheme.

The Assam Congress MP stated: “The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the union minister if their website has been hacked.”

Gaurav Gogoi was reacting to a X post by Assam CM wherein he said: “I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India.”