Guwahati: Man-elephant conflict seems to be continuing in the state as on Sunday another man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants at Dharamjuli village in Assam’s Udalguri district.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Rajagarh area of Dharamjuli.

The person killed in the elephant attack was identified as Ranji Rajbongshi.

Over the past few days, the elephants have been moving around the village causing the villagers to live in constant fear.

The man as per reports was killed while trying to chase the herd away from the village.

It has been claimed that the elephants reached the village searching for food.

It may be mentioned that last Thursday, another man was killed by elephants in a similar attack.