Guwahati: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) arrested a drug trafficker at The LGBI Airport in Guwahati, Assam with suspected weed worth Rs 3 crore.

The department had received a tip-off about an individual carrying prohibited substances from Bangkok by air, prompting the Border Customs team to launch a search operation.

During the operation, 2.974 grams of hydroponic weed were seized from the passenger.

With a market value of over Rs 1 crore per kilogram, the total value of the seized hydroponic weed exceeds Rs 3 crore.

While much details into the case were not disclosed, further investigation is being carried out.