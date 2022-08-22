GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old nursing student was found dead in a paying guest (PG) at Guwahati in Assam.

The girl was found dead, under mysterious circumstances, at the bathroom of a PG at Harabala road in Ulubari locality of Guwahati, Assam.

The deceased girl has been identified as Sarmita Ghosh, a resident of Alipurduar in West Bengal.

The body of the girl was recovered on Sunday evening.

On being informed, a team of officials from the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati immediately rushed to the PG.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, informed officials.