DHUBRI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has come down heavily on both the Centre and the state government for ‘failing’ to seal the riverine borders between India and Bangladesh.

The AASU has attributed the rise in numbers of jihadi elements and activities in Assam to the porous riverine borders between India and Bangladesh.

AASU said that the porous riverine borders is not only aiding illegal influx of migrants from Bangladesh into Assam, but also helping the jihadis and other fundamentalist forces to pour into the state.

Notably, an AASU delegation led by the organisation’s general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah visited the riverine borders of India with Bangladesh in Dhubri district of Assam on Sunday.

The AASU delegation inspected the border areas between pillar number 1001 to 1031.

The AASU members expressed shock over the “totally exposed” border at the Gangadhar River in Binnachara area near Golakganj in Assam.

“We have been warning the central and the Assam governments over the past 40 on the consequences of leaving the riverine borders unsealed. But none paid heed to it,” AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah said.

He added: “And, now the jihadi and other fundamentalist forces are sneaking into Assam from Bangladesh using these exposed riverine borders.”

The AASU leader further slammed the central as well as the Assam government for ‘failing’ to seal the India-Bangladesh border, even 37 years after signing of the Assam Accord.

“It has been 37 years since the historic Assam Accord was signed. One of the major clauses of the Assam Accord was complete sealing of the India-Bangladesh border. But it is yet to be implemented,” the AASU leader said.