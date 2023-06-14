GUWAHATI: The Assam government has signed a pact with the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) for supply of power to the state.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed to ensure a steady power supply of 492 megawatts (MW) to Assam.

Power will be supplied to Assam from the 3×660 megawatt (MW) Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant of the NUPPL.

The PPA was signed and exchanged between NUPPL CEO CS Santhosh and Chandan Deka, chief general manager/commercial & EE of APDCL at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam.

As per the agreement, NUPPL – a joint venture subsidiary of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) – will supply 492.72 MW of power to Assam.

This supply of power from NUPPL is aimed at meet the growing demand for electricity in Assam.

After the signing of the PPA, NLCIL CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, said, “The signing of the agreement with Assam for 492.72 MW exemplifies our commitment to contributing in the growth story of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and the country as a whole. We are confident in meeting the increasing energy demands and driving progress in various sectors.”

“It’s a big achievement for the NUPPL Ghatampur Thermal Power Project. This PPA was a must for the project to be sustainable and it will bring confidence among the stakeholders,” NUPPL CEO CS Santhosh said.