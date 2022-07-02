Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to restore the service of passenger train between Dibrugarh Town – Simaluguri – Dibrugarh Town from July 4, 2022.

The Dibrugarh Town – Simaluguri – Dibrugarh Town train will run six days in a week except Sunday, said NF Railway in a statement.

Train No. 05916 (Dibrugarh Town – Simaluguri), will depart from Dibrugarh Town at 05:20 pm to reach Simaluguri at 10:05 pm, it said.

Train No. 05915 (Simaluguri – Dibrugarh Town), will depart from Simaluguri at 06:25 am to reach Dibrugarh Town at 09:05 am.

During its both-way journey, the train will have stoppages at Dibrugarh, Dhamalgaon, Lepetkata, Khowang, Moranhat, Moran, Sepon, Mohkhuti, Kharahat, Desang & Sibsagar Town stations.

The train will consist of seven coaches. There will be one seating cum luggage coach and six general seating coaches.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, NF Railway added.