Guwahati: A new book on cinema, titled “Modar Phoolor Jui: Chalchitra Kotha,” was released on Wednesday at an event in Guwahati.

The book, written by budding Assamese film critic Aparajita Pujari, delves into the works of several Indian filmmakers while also exploring the diverse elements found in the cinematic creations of world-renowned auteurs like Bong Joon-ho and Jon Favreau.

The book provides an insightful analysis of the filmmaking approaches of eminent Indian filmmakers, including Mrinal Sen and Girish Karnad.

It also investigates the filmmaking styles of two acclaimed contemporary filmmakers: Anurag Kashyap, known for his critically acclaimed movies Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Mukkabaaz, and Prakash Jha, who has explored sociopolitical themes through movies like Mrityudand, Gangaajal, Apaharan, and Pareeksha.

In addition, the book offers insights into Aparna Sen’s filmmaking approach and her nuanced portrayal of women in her celebrated films 36 Chowringhee Lane, Iti Mrinalini, Paromitar Ek Din, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, and 15 Park Avenue, et al.

Published by Guwahati-based publishing house Bandhab, the book has received endorsements from filmmaker Manju Bora and film critic Monoj Borpujari.

The book was released by writer and journalist Manoj Goswami in the presence of author Apurba Sarma, story writer Kula Saikia besides Borpujari and Bora.