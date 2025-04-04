Udalguri: The North-East Minorities Students’ Union (NEMSU) has strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, calling it a violation of the rights of the Muslim community on Friday.

Hundreds of NEMSU members gathered at New Bazar, near the Assam-Arunachal border in Orang, Udalguri district, to stage a protest.

The organization has made it clear that it rejects the bill entirely and is considering challenging it in the Supreme Court.

During the demonstration, protesters covered their faces with black cloth and carried placards while marching through the streets.

They raised slogans against government interference in Waqf matters and demanded the complete withdrawal of the bill.

The protest reflected growing dissatisfaction with the proposed changes in waqf-related regulations.

Speaking at the event, NEMSU Central President Badrul Islam stated that the bill threatens religious rights and cultural heritage.

He also announced that on April 8, thousands of NEMSU members would gather at Chachal in Guwahati to hold a large-scale protest against the bill.

The Waqf Amendment Act 2025, recently passed in Parliament, has triggered protests across the country.

Opponents argue that the amendments reduce the autonomy of Waqf properties and take away legal rights from the Muslim community.

Among the key changes, the bill lowers the mandatory contribution of Waqf institutions to Waqf boards from 7 percent to 5 percent and introduces state-appointed audits for institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh annually.

It also proposes a centralized portal for Waqf property management to enhance transparency.

One of the most significant provisions ensures that women receive their inheritance before any Waqf declarations, providing safeguards for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

Additionally, the bill restores pre-2013 regulations, allowing Muslims who have been practicing their faith for at least five years to dedicate property to Waqf.

With protests gaining momentum, the upcoming demonstration in Guwahati on April 8 is expected to draw significant participation.