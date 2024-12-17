Guwahati: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Tuesday conducted a state-level mock exercise (tabletop) on flood disaster management in Assam.

An orientation and coordination conference was held via video conference in Guwahati, involving various stakeholders from different line departments and responding agencies across the 10 district headquarters of Assam – Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon and Nalbari.

Senior consultant of NDMA, Brigadier Ravindra Gurung, chaired the video conference with the stakeholders.

Around 100 stakeholders from participating districts and the state headquarters were connected through a video conference, where the proposed work schedule was discussed with the participants to assess the preparatory level of the responders.

The OCC involved bringing together participants with roles in disaster management and emergency response to discuss the initial plans and execution of the upcoming exercise.

Brigadier Gurung informed that the mock exercise would be based on the Incident Response System (IRS), and accordingly, Assam would organise the response to the simulated flood disaster through Incident Response Teams (IRTs).

A state-level physical mock exercise on flood disaster management will be conducted in the state on Thursday.