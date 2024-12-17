Guwahati: A gang of five has been arrested by the police in Guwahati, Assam for allegedly being involved in grand theft auto across the state.

According to sources, the suspects were arrested based on specific inputs present with the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Waris Punjab De leader returns to Dibrugarh jail after parole

While the source did not reveal details on how they were arrested, the source added that five of them have been actively lifting vehicles for several years.

They usually target parked vehicles in public places that do not have the owners nearby.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam investment scam: CBI files five more chargesheets against 18 accused

The arrested persons were identified as Raju Das from Nalbari, Montu Barman from Nalbari, Junmoni Deka from Baksa, Raju Deka from Barpeta and Jayanta Haloi from Noonmati in Guwahati.

The gang is suspected of being active not only in Assam other parts of the North East as well.

The police are investigating possible cross-border links.