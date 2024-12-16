Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed five more chargesheets against 18 individuals and two companies, bringing the total number of charge sheets to nine in Assam investment scams.

The accused are alleged to have lured investors with promises of exorbitant returns, often exceeding 15% annually.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These promises were coupled with deceptive tactics such as notarized loan agreements and the facade of cooperative societies.

However, the reality was far from lucrative. The collected funds were allegedly misappropriated, leaving investors empty-handed.

One of the accused, Hemen Rava, is alleged to have induced individuals into loan agreements, promising high returns but ultimately diverting the funds for personal gain.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Another case involves the Brahmaputra Sanchay & Biniyog Cooperative Society Ltd (BSBCSL), where the accused, including former chairman Jiten Deka, allegedly ran the “Grihalakshmi” scheme.

This scheme promised substantial returns but was allegedly used to misappropriate deposits.

Several individuals, including Mainao Brahma, Dipankar Bhatta, Jyotisman Sarma, and Sumit Barman, are accused of running an unregulated deposit scheme, collecting funds, and diverting them for personal use.

In a separate case, Rishiraj Gogoi and Joy Modak, associated with Go Millions LLP, are alleged to have collected deposits under the guise of a cosmetics company but failed to invest the funds as promised.

Similarly, Sankar Kumar Biswas, Rofiqul Islam, Dinesh Ch. Ray, and Niranjan Kumar Malakar are accused of collecting investments in the name of Titan Capital Market but not honoring their commitments to investors.

The CBI’s investigation has been instrumental in identifying victims through recovered databases. All the accused named in the charge sheets are currently in judicial custody.

This crackdown by the CBI underscores the agency’s commitment to combating financial fraud and protecting the interests of investors.

It serves as a stern warning to those involved in such illegal activities and highlights the importance of exercising caution and diligence when considering investment opportunities.