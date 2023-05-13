GUWAHATI: The National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 every year, to commemorate the successful testing of nuclear weapons in Pokhran, in the year 1998.

The theme of the National Technology Day this year was ‘School to startups-igniting young minds to innovate.’

The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Tezpur, however, celebrated the 25th year of National Technology Day with great enthusiasm and fervour on May 12.

During the inaugural session, the senior Army officers encouraged the students to be motivated and inspired in the field of science and technology for newer innovation.

This was followed by an oration by scientist of the DRL, Tezpur Dr Ankit, who described bio-fortification of pearl millet through alternate sulphur feeding strategies.

To commemorate the occasion, science models and quiz competitions were organized among the school students of Sonitpur district of Assam.

The students were briefed about the activities of the DRDO and DRL by the scientists of the laboratory.

The chief guest also addressed the august gathering and motivated the students to take keen interest in science and technology to pursue careers in research and development.

In the end, prizes were distributed among the winners of the competitions.

The Pokhran-II tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in May 1998.

It was the second instance of nuclear testing conducted by India; the first test, code-named Smiling Buddha, was conducted in May 1974.

The tests achieved their main objective of giving India the capability to build fission and thermonuclear weapons with yields up to 200 kilotons.

The Indian government has officially declared May 11 as National Technology Day in India to commemorate the first of the five nuclear tests that were carried out on May 11, 1998.