Guwahati: Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur police discovered the body of a 32-year-old woman concealed inside a large suitcase at her residence, an official said on Sunday.

The official stated that while the deceased’s family alleges suicide, the unusual circumstances surrounding the body’s discovery have prompted a thorough police investigation.

According to the report, the woman’s husband, identified as Ashok Kumar, claimed that his wife, Savita, hanged herself using a scarf.

He further stated that his fear of police action led him to place her body inside the suitcase.

Meanwhile, other relatives, including the couple’s children, reportedly corroborated the husband’s account of the events.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the discovery of Savita’s body inside a suitcase at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Tilhar town.

He stated that Savita’s brother-in-law initially informed the police about the alleged suicide.

However, upon arrival, officers found the body hidden within the suitcase, raising immediate suspicion.

Initial examination of the body revealed marks around Savita’s neck, and police noted that the body had not yet begun to decompose.

During police questioning, Savita’s husband reiterated his claim of suicide by hanging. He also admitted to moving her body and concealing it in the suitcase due to fear of being held responsible, police said.

SP Dwivedi mentioned that the couple’s two children supported this version of events.

However, the act of hiding the body in a suitcase has made the police suspicious, prompting a deeper investigation, SP asserted.

He said that the authority has sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Furthermore, SP Dwivedi assured that they are conducting a full investigation and will take legal action against anyone found responsible for any wrongdoing in the case.