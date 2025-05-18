Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that investment proposals totaling Rs 23,000 crore, secured under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, have advanced to the execution phase.

These projects will generate approximately 6,000 new employment opportunities across the state, which marks a significant step in Assam’s industrial growth.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement during a high-profile investment conclave held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where they signed over 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The event drew key industry leaders and government officials, with Chief Minister Sarma heralding it as the commencement of a “new era of investment and development” in Assam.

Sarma highlighted the state’s aggressive industrialization efforts, stating that Assam has transitioned its infrastructure blueprint into projects valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

Assam has created a favorable environment for industries to thrive. So far, we’ve signed investment deals amounting to Rs 5.18 lakh crore,” he asserted.

At #AdvantageAssam2 we signed MoUs of ?5 lakh cr. Since then we have done extensive due diligence on feasibility.



While we continue to scrutinise other proposals, today ?23,000 cr of investment commitments are moving to an executionary phase which will create appx 6,000 jobs. pic.twitter.com/HGDxnCAdRx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 18, 2025

CM Himanta also stated Assam’s enhanced infrastructure capabilities, citing major projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road and the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, with a combined investment of Rs 7,800 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for these projects on September 8th.

Additionally, the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Rs 23,000 crore Guwahati-Silchar Express Highway project will significantly boost Assam’s connectivity and strategic position.

Notably, Key investment commitments include Rs 14,000 crore from Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt. Ltd., Rs 2,400 crore from NEEPCO, Rs 859 crore from Mega Shree Cements LLP, Rs 859.2 crore from Megha Top Infra LLP, Rs 950 crore from SJVN Green Energy Ltd., Rs 617 crore from Amrit Cement Ltd., Rs 512.91 crore from Max Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd., Rs 500 crore from OTPC (Joint Venture), Rs 346 crore from Kamakhya Biofuels Pvt. Ltd., Rs 129.72 crore from Downtown Hospital Ltd., Rs 175 crore from Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (Taj Group), and Rs 75 crore from Amul Satellite Dairy (Guwahati).

Construction has already commenced on ethanol production units and cement plants worth approximately Rs 2,800 crore, with more MoU-backed projects slated to become operational by year’s end.

Chief Minister Sarma also encouraged industries to expand beyond Kamrup, suggesting Biswanath as a potential location for Amul’s second dairy unit in Assam.