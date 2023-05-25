GUWAHATI: Two mountaineers from Assam have successfully scaled Mt Kanchenjunga – the third highest mountain peak in the world.

The two mountaineers from Assam, who successfully scaled Mt Kanchenjunga are: Bhaskar Baruah and Jayanta Nath.

The mountaineer duo from Assam unfurled the tricolour and Assamese Gamosa atop Mt Kanchenjunga, after scaling the peak.

Congratulatory messages poured in from different sections after the two mountaineers from Assam made it to the top of Mt Kanchenjunga.

The mountaineer duo from Assam reached the top of Mt Kanchenjunga at around 7:15 am on Thursday (May 25).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the two mountaineers from the state on successfully reaching the top of Mt Kanchenjunga.

Himanta Biswa Sarma – the chief minister of Assam – termed the achievement of the two mountaineers as “a moment of soaring pride for us”.

“Two Assamese mountaineers – Bhaskar Baruah and Jayanta Nath – unfurled the Tiranga and Gamusa at Mt Kanchenjunga,” the Assam CM said.

Notably, both the mountaineers from Assam were members of the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA).

“With this, Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has become the first organisation from NE (Northeast) to have this unique distinction,” Sarma said.

The Assam CM added: “We are honoured to have supported this endeavour. My congratulations to the mountaineers and AMA.”