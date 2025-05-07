North Lakhimpur: As part of a nationwide preparedness initiative following the Pahalgam terror attack, authorities in Assam’s North Lakhimpur conducted a mock drill on Wednesday, simulating a war emergency scenario.

The exercise aimed to raise public awareness and evaluate coordinated emergency responses in the event of an armed escalation.

To begin with, officials chose a busy shopping mall in the DK Road area of North Lakhimpur town as the drill site.

At precisely 4 pm, they sounded a two-minute air raid siren to simulate an enemy airstrike.

Immediately afterward, civil defence teams launched emergency rescue operations, evacuating mock “victims” with active support from healthcare personnel and other agencies.

Moreover, the drill involved multiple departments, including Lakhimpur Police, the State Fire Service, the District Health Department, NCC cadets, Home Guards, and the district administration.

All teams worked in full coordination, while the local public extended complete support and cooperation throughout the operation.

Following the exercise, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Gunendra Deka addressed the media. He emphasized that the drill aimed to educate the public on responding effectively to air raids and managing medical or fire emergencies.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner Pranab Jit Kakaty, who also supervised the drill, reassured residents.

He clarified that there was no cause for alarm and that the drill’s purpose was solely to enhance community preparedness for unforeseen situations.

Later in the evening, North Lakhimpur observed a two-minute blackout at 6 pm as a symbolic part of the emergency preparedness routine.

Significantly, North Lakhimpur is one of 244 districts across India that conducted similar mock drills today, highlighting the government’s push for enhanced civil defence readiness nationwide.