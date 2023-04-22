Assam: Miscreants fire blank shots on forest guards near Arunachal border

Gohpur: Tension escalated on the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after unidentified miscreants allegedly fired blank shots in the Rampur locality.

This incident occurred a day after both states signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the long-standing border dispute that has been pending for over five decades.

According to reports, a patrolling team from the Assam forest department was allegedly attacked and abused by the miscreants, who were carrying arms.

The miscreants drove the forest guards out of the area.

This incident followed another event on April 17, where 13 Assamese youths who were recruited to work for the fire services under OIL in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, were allegedly “kicked out” by the Arunachal Pradesh police.

The incident has caused widespread protests in the Kakopathar area of Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Despite this, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, signed an MoU to resolve the border dispute in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The talks covered eight border areas of Assam and twelve of Arunachal Pradesh.

Both sides agreed to maintain the status quo in these areas until a final settlement is reached.