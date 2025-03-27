Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam on Thursday announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn the “disturbed area” from Dibrugarh, effectively ending the enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the district.

“The State government has requested the Centre to revoke AFSPA, as the state has been planning to make Dibrugarh the second capital of Assam. Following the development MHA has officially lifted the Act from the district,” the Chief Minister said after a cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister in his social media handle ‘X’ stated that “MAJOR WIN FOR ASSAM’S PEACE EFFORTS”. My immense gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for removing AFSPA from Dibrugarh. This decision will go a long way in establishing the city as Assam’s 2nd capital”.

“With this just 3 districts in Assam are now covered under AFSPA”, it stated.

Chief Minister further stated that in 2025 the MHA imposed “disturbed areas” under AFSPA in four districts of Assam.

He said, following the imposition Charaideo, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh districts of Assam were designated as “disturbed areas” under AFSPA.

“With the latest revocation, only three remain under the controversial law”, the Chief Minister added.

