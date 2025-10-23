Guwahati: Over two lakh protesters gathered in Dhekiajuli on Thursday, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for Assam’s tea tribe and Adivasi communities.

The rally featured passionate chants, banners, and slogans, with strong participation from various influential organizations representing these communities.

The All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA), All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association (AASA), Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Chah Janajati Mahila Samiti, Adivasi Mahila Samiti, and other local groups jointly organized the protest to press the government on several long-standing demands.

These demands included granting ST status, issuing land pattas, and increasing daily wages for tea garden workers.

Protesters marched through Dhekiajuli’s streets carrying banners and shouting slogans before gathering at a central location where community leaders addressed the crowd.

They accused the government of repeatedly neglecting their legitimate demands and warned that such disregard could lead to political repercussions.

Speakers emphasized that successive governments had made promises before elections but failed to fulfill their commitments.

They cautioned that if these issues remain unresolved, the BJP government could face strong opposition in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The rally also spotlighted the difficult socio-economic realities faced by tea garden laborers and Adivasi workers, including low wages, lack of land rights, and limited access to education and healthcare services.

The organizers stressed that ST recognition is essential to secure social justice and enable equitable development for these marginalized communities, which have played a vital role in Assam’s economy through their work in tea plantations.

The protest concluded peacefully, with leaders pledging to continue their agitation until the government addresses their demands.