Guwahati: In a welcome move, the Assam government on Wednesday said that they have planned to keep a three percent reservation for the Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities in the ongoing teacher recruitment process.

The Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu took to X and tweeted about this move from the state government.

The minister wrote, “Pursuant to Govt OM, there will be 3% reservation for Tea Tribes and Adivasi Communities within the existing 27% quota for OBC/MOBC communities in the current Teacher recruitment under @SchoolEdnAssam.”

Pegu shared a notification detailing the implementation of this policy across all recruitment for Class III and Class IV posts, covering both teaching and non-teaching staff under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.

This move by the state government is seen to be a strategic one as they want to Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities to represent and participate in different sections of society.

By extending this reservation to teaching and non-teaching staff, the government aims to create a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape.