Assam: Massive "No Road, No Vote" protest in Kokrajhar

Guwahati: Residents of Chamarpara in Assam’s Kokrajhar district have launched a large-scale protest with the slogan “No Road, No Vote,” demanding the construction of a much-needed road due to the severe hardships caused by poor road conditions.

The main demand is the construction of a road connecting Nayapara Nachanguri to Chamarpara, a longstanding issue that has been ignored for years.

Residents have submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTR Chief Pramod Boro through the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner, urging them to address the problem.

Locals have warned that they will boycott the upcoming elections unless their demands are met. Poor road access has created significant challenges, especially for over 500 schoolchildren and patients who require ambulance services.

During the monsoon season, roads turn into waterlogged pathways, making daily commutes almost impossible.

The residents have appealed to local leaders, including BTR Chief Pramod Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, and the Assam Government to prioritize road construction and ease their suffering.