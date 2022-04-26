Guwahati: A major fire broke out in Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL) at Lepetkata in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on early Monday morning.

As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out in the Linear Low-density Polythene (LLDPE) unit of the BCPL.

The fire started around 1.30 am last night and continued for more than one hour.

Several BCPL fire tenders were used to completely douse the flames in more than two hours.

Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. However, there was no loss of life or injury to anybody.

The fire official said the cause of the fire could be a short circuit, but the exact cause would be known after the probe.