Dibrugarh: In a heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldier Balmukund, a road in Assam’s Dibrugarh near the Amolapatty area was dedicated to his name, officially known as Balmukund Road, on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including CRPF DIG Rajiv Ranjan, MLA Prashant Phukan, CO Samir Srivastava of the 171 CRPF Battalion, martyr Balmukund’s wife Usha Devi, and Dibrugarh Municipal Board chairman Saikat Patra.

Balmukund valiantly laid down his life while fighting terrorists on December 1998. He served in the 63rd Battalion of CRPF.

Also Read: Assam: NIPER Guwahati secures 12th position in NIRF Pharmacy Rankings 2023

Expressing her gratitude, Usha Devi remarked, “I am filled with happiness knowing that the road has been dedicated to my husband’s memory. He made the supreme sacrifice for our country, and we are immensely proud of him.”

MLA Prasanta Phukan of Dibrugarh expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying, “Naming the road after those who have given their lives for our country is a commendable gesture. This road will serve as an inspiration to others, especially the youth, motivating them to serve their nation.”

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles, police recover huge cache of ammunition, arrest three

Phukan further honoured the family members of martyr Balmukund with thoughtful gifts.

Balmukund, a resident of Dibrugarh, will forever be remembered for his courageous act in the face of terrorism.