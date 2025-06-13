Dibrugarh: Three friends from a remote village in Assam’s Dibrugarh have turned their love for traditional Assamese smoked meats into a national culinary phenomenon.

Manxho, the brainchild of Jitu Bora, Diganta Saikia, and Vardhan Saikia from Khowang, celebrates five years this week of introducing India to the authentic smoky flavours of Northeast India through their innovative meat products.

What began in 2020 as a modest venture to preserve their culinary heritage has grown into a pioneering food brand that ships traditional smoked meats across India. The founders recognised that while every Assamese household cherished their smoked pork and chicken, these delicacies remained largely unknown outside the region.

“These recipes represent generations of tribal wisdom. Our challenge was to package tradition for modern consumers without losing its soul,” said Jitu Bora.

Their solution earned them the prestigious “Son of the Soil Award” in 2022, presented by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The recognition fueled their ambition, leading to the development of India’s first commercially viable ready-to-eat smoked meat range that requires no refrigeration – a breakthrough for food preservation technology.

“Now a student in Bangalore or trekker in Ladakh can enjoy authentic Assamese smoked pork with just hot water,” Bora further says proudly.

Manxho’s production process beautifully marries tradition with innovation. While maintaining traditional smoking techniques using local wood varieties, they’ve incorporated modern food safety standards. Their supply chain directly benefits scores of farmers across Assam while preserving endangered regional recipes.

“We’re not just selling food – we’re keeping traditions alive..Each product carries the story of our homeland,” Vardhan Saikia also said.

As they celebrate their fifth anniversary on June 14, Manxho is expanding its digital footprint and retail partnerships. With plans to enter major supermarket chains and food delivery platforms, these sons of Assam are determined to make Northeast flavours as commonplace as butter chicken across Indian dining tables.