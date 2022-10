Guwahati: The body of a 32-year-old man was found at a puja pandal in western Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday.

The incident took place at Babupara Durga Puja pandal in the Krishnai area of the district.

There were no injury marks on the body but police officers who went to the spot found a ceiling falling on the body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The victim has been identified as Pradip Rabha.

Police suspect the man died due to electrocution as the fan was found on his body.