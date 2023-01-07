Guwahati: A man in Morigaon district’s Sukdal Sarubari allegedly stabbed his wife to death with an axe on Saturday morning.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Munia Heera.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Kamini Heera.

She was allegedly stabbed multiple times with an axe by Munia following an argument.

Locals informed that Munia and Heera often fought and the fights used to turn into a physical ones.

Both of them were accused of assaulting one another. On Saturday, they had a similar fight which no one knew why but Munia in the heat of the moment stabbed Kamini with an axe.

She suffered severe injuries during the assault and before she could be taken to the hospital, she succumbed to the injuries.

The police arrested Munia before he could make the run as locals nabbed him.

An investigation has been initiated.