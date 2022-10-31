Dibrugarh: A man was seriously injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen at Laluk in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday evening, police officials said.

The victim has been identified as Siddharth Rajkhowa, an employee of a local court.

He was admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment after the incident, where his condition was stated to be stable, said the official.

He was shot near a local shop while he was riding a motorcycle, said a police official. The miscreants managed to escape from the spot following the incident.

Later police detained two persons in connection with the incident.

A police investigation is underway, he said.