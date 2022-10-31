New Delhi: The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will launch Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam from Golokganj in western Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam during its 70-day tour will cover a distance of 830 kilometres from Dhubri to Sadiya.

Besides the main 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, the Congress is organising several sub-marches in states from where the main yatra will not pass.

The padayatra, to be led by APCC president Bhupen Kr Borah will start from Golokganj at 1 pm tomorrow, Assam Congress media cell chairman Manjit Mahanta told Northeast Now.

AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh will present during the launch of the programme.

Besides Singh, some other central leaders of the Congress party are likely to participate during the 70-day-long yatra in Assam, Mahanta said.

Almost all the senior leaders of the Congress party including Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, former minister Rakibul Hussain, will present during the launch of the yatra.

The yatra will highlight the all-round failure of the BJP government at the Centre and in the State, said a senior party leader.

A sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra, seeking to cover a distance of 2,250 km, was started by the Congress in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra-Odisha began today from Bhubaneswar. It’ll be a 2,250-km-long parikrama of 24 districts ending back in the capital where Indira Gandhi gave her final public speech on the evening of October 30th 1984,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“Tomorrow, Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam begins from Golokganj to Sadiya (830kms),” Ramesh added.