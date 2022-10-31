Guwahati: The police in Cachar district’s Dholai area have seized a truck loaded with cattle of Burmese origin.

As per reports, the truck was intercepted by the police based on specific inputs about the possible transportation of illegally obtained cattle.

On searching the truck, the police found eight cattle of Burmese origin.

A source speaking on the seizure said that the cattle has been suspected to have been brought in from Myanmar through Mizoram and was en route to Bangladesh.

The source added that the cattle is estimated to be worth around Rs 25 lakh in the international market.

One person has been detained in connection with the seizure and an investigation into the matter is being carried out.