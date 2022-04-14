Guwahati: A man in Hailakandi has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11-year-old minor four years ago.

The court has also fined the man Rs 20,000.

He was found guilty under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (the penalty for carnal intercourse against the order of nature) and the POCSO Act.

The court stated that if the convict fails to pay the fine, then his sentence will be extended by another six months.

As per reports, the man committed the crime in 2018.

He was 21 at that time.

He as per a police complaint forcibly took the child to a bathroom on the Lala Rural College grounds, where he was playing with two other kids and sexually abused him.