Guwahati: A man in Rupahihat in Nagaon, Assam was injured after being shot by a gang on Thursday evening.

As per reports, the injured was identified as Imdadul Islam and he was shot in Nangaldhua, near Rupahihat in the Nagaon district of Assam.

A gang of around eight miscreants fired three rounds of bullets at Islam, injuring him in the arm.

He was rushed to the nearby Singimari Primary Health Centre, where he is undergoing treatment.

Islam has alleged the involvement of one Abdul Zalil in the incident, saying that the assailants were with him.

A team of Assam Police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.